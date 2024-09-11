Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 20,642 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 811% compared to the typical volume of 2,266 put options.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $7,180,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $2,477,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $16,155,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

