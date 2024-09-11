David A. Spraley Buys 1,850 Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Stock

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) Director David A. Spraley bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,595.50.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$8.37 on Wednesday. KP Tissue Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$10.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.46. The firm has a market cap of C$83.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.50 million. Research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7899628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KPT. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

