David Daniel Cates Purchases 10,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.

David Daniel Cates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, David Daniel Cates bought 10,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DML stock opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.91 and a 12 month high of C$3.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Free Report ) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,412.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DML shares. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.28.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

