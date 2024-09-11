David Fineberg Acquires 94 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg acquired 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £298.92 ($390.90).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, David Fineberg sold 13,711 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.15), for a total value of £43,463.87 ($56,837.81).

CMC Markets Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 310.50 ($4.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £868.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,826.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CMC Markets Plc has a one year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 344 ($4.50). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 268.46.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.6%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

