Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,057.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $891.27 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $912.31 and a 200-day moving average of $919.19.

Deckers Outdoor shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 3,912 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.08, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 152,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 39.7% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

