Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Morton Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.1% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $387.30 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

