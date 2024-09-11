Derek Harding Acquires 5 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding purchased 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,865 ($37.47) per share, with a total value of £143.25 ($187.33).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Derek Harding acquired 5 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,876 ($37.61) per share, for a total transaction of £143.80 ($188.05).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,858 ($37.37) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,952.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,143.36. Spectris plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,728 ($35.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,861 ($50.49). The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,062.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,011.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SXS shares. Shore Capital raised Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Spectris to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,520 ($46.03) to GBX 3,920 ($51.26) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($58.00) to GBX 4,190 ($54.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.58) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,707.50 ($61.56).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

