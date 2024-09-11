Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.92) to GBX 2,700 ($35.31) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.54) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.46) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.08) to GBX 3,100 ($40.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.77) to GBX 2,590 ($33.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.23) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,715 ($35.50).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,009 ($26.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,254.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,265.80. The company has a market cap of £24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,950.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.79).

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($32.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($22,361.92). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 706 shares of company stock worth $1,737,272. Company insiders own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

