Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Target Price to GBX 2,000

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,000 ($26.15) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.23) to GBX 1,850 ($24.19) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.00) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,520 ($32.95) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,967.14 ($25.72).
Read Our Latest Research Report on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Stock Performance
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.