Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Target Price to GBX 2,000

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,000 ($26.15) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.23) to GBX 1,850 ($24.19) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.00) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,520 ($32.95) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,967.14 ($25.72).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,663.50 ($21.75) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,919.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,041.28. The stock has a market cap of £16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,819.49, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,425 ($31.71).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

