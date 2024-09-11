DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in DexCom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,311 shares of company stock valued at $234,214. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

DexCom Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

