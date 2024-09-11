DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,311 shares of company stock valued at $234,214 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

