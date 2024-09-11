Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Donaldson worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 32.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,288,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 46.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

