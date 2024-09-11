Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 3,448.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

