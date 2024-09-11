Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 149 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $713.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $791.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.48. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

