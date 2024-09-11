Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,953.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,846 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,121,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,617,000 after purchasing an additional 87,711 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 796,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 606,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 497,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

