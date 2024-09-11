Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

