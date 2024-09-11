Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 844 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at $118,935,652,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,935,652,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 975,885 shares of company stock valued at $175,641,223. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $196.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.80 and a 200 day moving average of $174.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

