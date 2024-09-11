Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 886 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 141,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

