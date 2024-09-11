Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Mills by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.07.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

