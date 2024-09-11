Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $218.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

