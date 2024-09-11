Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

