Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $247.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

