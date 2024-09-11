Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EWJ opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

