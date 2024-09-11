Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Shares of LIN opened at $463.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.24.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

