Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,865 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

EMR opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

