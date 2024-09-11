Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $249.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $134.34 and a 12-month high of $254.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.82.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

