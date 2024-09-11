Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SONY opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

