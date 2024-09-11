Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $242.82 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $200.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

