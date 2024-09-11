Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

