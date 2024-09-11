Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

