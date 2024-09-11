Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

