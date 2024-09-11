Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,371,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,330,000 after purchasing an additional 770,135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,356,000 after purchasing an additional 218,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

