Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 129 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $552.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.87. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

