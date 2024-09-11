Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Performance
NYSE:CB opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.37 and its 200 day moving average is $261.33. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.