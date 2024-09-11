Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.37 and its 200 day moving average is $261.33. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.