Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,195,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Comcast by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 929,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 162,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

