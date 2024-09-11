Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 256 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $225.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

