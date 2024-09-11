Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 620 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

