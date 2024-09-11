Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 627 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.56.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

