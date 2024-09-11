Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 706 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.