Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after purchasing an additional 764,187 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 232,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 200,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 197,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $219.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.52 and a 200 day moving average of $205.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $220.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

