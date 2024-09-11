Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after purchasing an additional 353,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.33.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

