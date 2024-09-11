Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

