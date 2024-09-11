Douglas Emmett Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,535 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 545% compared to the typical volume of 393 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

