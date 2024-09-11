Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 797.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,923 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of Dropbox worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,354,690. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

