Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Shares Down 10.1%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Duddell Street Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.
About Duddell Street Acquisition
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
