DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

