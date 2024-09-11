e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $190.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $110.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 210,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

