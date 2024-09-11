e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $190.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $114.13 and last traded at $116.98. 1,685,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,683,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.60.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

