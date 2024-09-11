e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $190.00. The stock had previously closed at $122.60, but opened at $119.67. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $115.89, with a volume of 461,316 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.