Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 725 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,117.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,691 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,398.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $34,569.30.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $77,569.53.

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $117,038.22.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $32,528.65.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,485.00.

NYSE:ACR opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.49, a current ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 2.05. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

